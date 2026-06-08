US, China in ‘mutually assured disruption’ dynamic, both sides worse off if they continue imposing restrictions on one another: PM Wong

FORGING LINKS WITH MANY PARTNERS

While the world is now multipolar, “not all the poles are the same”, noted Mr Wong.

The US remains a dominant power in this multipolar configuration “for the foreseeable future” and continues to have “significant interest in this part of the world”, he said.

During the dialogue, Mr Wong noted that there are some who think that America is on the decline.

“There are some who think that America is on the decline and is going to withdraw, and that it will just pull back into its own hemisphere. We don't think that's happening,” he said.

Mr Wong noted that people have been predicting the decline of America for a long time, including when he himself was a student. He had obtained his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Economics from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor.

“I was a student in America when all they said was, ‘Japan is going to take over the world’. It has not happened, and time and again America has defied the odds, and it continues to be a dynamic and very innovative economy," he said.

Meanwhile, China also remains “a very important player, very key partner to all of our countries in Southeast Asia” through its significant and extensive trade and investment links with nations in the region.

Further afield, there are partners like Europe, India and the GCC, with whom the Association of Southeast Asian Nations would want to have links with, said Mr Wong.

“We want to have an active multi-engagement approach towards bringing all the key parties and having all of them have stakes in Southeast Asia. That's our approach,” he said.

Singapore takes the chairmanship of the 11-member bloc next year.

When asked about Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan’s recent visit to North Korea, Mr Wong said that it was due to an invitation from the country to visit as part of an anniversary milestone between both sides last year.

“Our approach is quite simple: we want to be friends with everyone,” he said. “Doesn't mean that we agree with everything they do. We don't, but that should not stop us from having open lines of engagement and continuing to have friendship and continuing to have engagement with them.”

He added that North Korea also views Singapore with trust, and appreciates the relationship and engagement between both sides.

“That’s one major reason why they agreed to have the summit here in Singapore between America and the DPRK,” he said, referring to the 2018 meeting between US President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“That's our approach in foreign policy: We have a position, we articulate our national interests, but we continue to be friends with as many countries as possible. It's always better to have more friends than fewer, right?” said Mr Wong.