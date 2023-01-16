Singapore's workers should embrace broader definition of what counts as a good job: Lawrence Wong

The minister acknowledged there would "always" be temptation to compare with others, and to see who's better.

"Some of this comparison can help drive healthy competition and a desire to learn and improve," he continued.

"But sometimes the comparisons are motivated by the wrong reasons and shaped by the desire to acquire status and social privilege."

For example, parents still prefer certain top schools, and workers still prefer "branded" jobs that supposedly "confer a higher status in life" or within an industry, Mr Wong noted.

"At the end of the day, everyone is different, we are each blessed with unique gifts and talents. There's no need to compare with others."

THE CHALLENGES OF WORK

In his speech, Mr Wong also highlighted three challenges facing Singapore - the future of work, the security of work and the rewards of work.

The nature of jobs will change, he stressed. "Those with the right skills will be able to seize the opportunities and enjoy tremendous rewards.

"While those who are unable to adjust and adapt will certainly face more challenges," Mr Wong said, noting that this would create anxiety especially among older, mid-career workers.

He pointed to Singapore's Central Provision Fund (CPF), which provides for retirement based on self-reliance and work, funded by contributions from workers and employers.

"We have avoided the pitfalls of defined benefit pension systems in many other places, where falling birth rates and rising longevity have made it harder for governments to support their citizens' retirement needs in a financially sustainable manner," Mr Wong said, adding that the CPF system has also evolved over the years.

"But with more disruptions and volatility expected in our economy and our lives, Singaporeans will find it harder to consistently build up their CPF savings.

"So here again we must consider what we can do together to help Singaporeans better meet their retirement needs."

He said: "Ultimately, we want to be able to assure all Singaporeans, as long as you work and contribute consistently to your CPF, you will be able to meet your basic retirement needs.

"And for those who do not have the ability to work, or the runway to work and save through CPF, we will find ways to take care of you."