PM Lawrence Wong meets Chinese President Xi Jinping at APEC summit
Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong meets Chinese President Xi Jinping at the sidelines of the APEC summit in Lima, Peru, on Nov 15, 2024. (Photo: MDDI)

16 Nov 2024 11:45AM (Updated: 16 Nov 2024 11:56AM)
SINGAPORE: Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong met Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday (Nov 15) on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Lima, Peru.

In a Facebook post, Mr Wong said both countries share a "close and multifaceted relationship" that was upgraded to an All-Round High-Quality Future-Oriented Partnership last year.

"Economic ties are robust. China is Singapore’s largest trading partner in goods; Singapore is China’s largest foreign investor," he added.

"As we mark the 35th anniversary of diplomatic ties next year, I look forward to working with President Xi to further strengthen cooperation and take our relations to greater heights."

Mr Wong is in Peru from Nov 14 to Nov 16 for the APEC Economic Leaders' Summit and will then travel to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil for the G20 Summit.

Peru is the host economy of APEC this year, while Brazil holds the G20 presidency.

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong meets Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese at the APEC summit in Lima, Peru on Nov 15, 2024. (Photo: MDDI)

Mr Wong also met his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese at the summit in Lima.

"Australia and Singapore share a close and robust partnership, underpinned by shared values and similar strategic perspectives of the world," he wrote in a separate Facebook post.

He said he had a good discussion with Mr Albanese on global and regional developments, as well as the plans for the next phase of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Source: CNA/mi

