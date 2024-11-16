PM Lawrence Wong meets Chinese President Xi Jinping at APEC summit

SINGAPORE: Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong met Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday (Nov 15) on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Lima, Peru.

In a Facebook post, Mr Wong said both countries share a "close and multifaceted relationship" that was upgraded to an All-Round High-Quality Future-Oriented Partnership last year.

"Economic ties are robust. China is Singapore’s largest trading partner in goods; Singapore is China’s largest foreign investor," he added.

"As we mark the 35th anniversary of diplomatic ties next year, I look forward to working with President Xi to further strengthen cooperation and take our relations to greater heights."

Mr Wong is in Peru from Nov 14 to Nov 16 for the APEC Economic Leaders' Summit and will then travel to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil for the G20 Summit.

Peru is the host economy of APEC this year, while Brazil holds the G20 presidency.