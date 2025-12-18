Dinesh Singh Dhillon to step aside as new Law Society president following concerns about his appointment

SINGAPORE: The incoming president of the Law Society of Singapore (LawSoc) Dinesh Singh Dhillon will not be taking up the role following a meeting with members on Wednesday (Dec 17) amid concerns over his election and the independence of the Bar.

Professor Tan Cheng Han, who is a senior consultant at Wong Partnership, will be reconstituted as LawSoc president next year, according to a consent resolution document from Wednesday’s meeting that was circulated online and verified by CNA.

Mr Dhillon, the co-head of international arbitration practice at Allen and Gledhill, will be endorsed as vice-president.

Mr Dhillon was elected by the majority of the 21-member Law Society council in November as the 30th president of the professional body for lawyers, slated to take over in 2026.

However, a group of lawyers had called for an extraordinary general meeting on Dec 22 to discuss the issue of the election of a non-elected member of the LawSoc council as the president.

They initially proposed a resolution that the council ought to elect a president who was elected into the council by the members of LawSoc.

In the document, Mr Dhillon agreed to step aside as LawSoc president in 2026 “in the interest of preserving unity” for the Bar and its “legitimate concerns”.

There was no issue as to the independence or competence of Mr Dhillon as the LawSoc president, and that he had contested for the position "in good faith and of his own desire" in an effort to contribute to the Bar, the document read.

It was also acknowledged that Mr Dhillon was elected as president by the LawSoc council in accordance with established procedure and law.