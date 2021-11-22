Lawyer M Ravi to discharge himself from ex-bus driver's lawsuit against SBS Transit

SINGAPORE: Lawyer M Ravi has said he intends to discharge himself from a former bus driver’s lawsuit against transport operator SBS Transit, claiming a “breach” of his client’s right to a fair trial.

Mr Ravi said on Monday (Nov 22) - the first day of the trial, which was conducted via video conferencing - that he and his client, former bus driver Mr Chua Qwong Meng, would both be “discharging” themselves from the case.

Mr Chua, who worked for SBS Transit from April 2017 to early 2020, claims that SBS Transit reached the Employment Act by not giving him a rest day each week and that he was also underpaid for overtime work.

He commenced his suit against SBS Transit in September 2019. Although the case was mounted by Mr Chua, another 12 drivers are linked to it, with Mr Chua claiming that about S$720,000 is involved in the allegations of all 13 suits.

In March last year, it was agreed that Mr Chua's case would be heard as a test case, with the other 12 suits held in abeyance pending the determination of his case.

In June this year, Justice Audrey Lim granted Mr Chua's request to have his case heard in the High Court, stating that it affected not only Mr Chua but a larger class of employees including those in the public transport sector.

Mr Ravi said on Monday that he intends to file a case before the International Court of Justice, and plans to approach the Malaysian government for assistance as most of the bus drivers involved are Malaysian.

He added that the drivers had contacted a “Mahathir”, although it was unclear whether this was in reference to former Malaysian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad.