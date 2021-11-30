Lawyer M Ravi ordered to pay Attorney-General S$10,000 in costs over death row prisoners' court application

SINGAPORE: A High Court judge on Tuesday (Nov 30) ordered lawyer M Ravi to pay S$10,000 in personal costs to the Attorney-General over a court application for 13 former and current prisoners on death row.

Mr Ravi had filed an originating summons to commence judicial review proceedings on behalf of former death row prisoner Gobi Avedian and 12 other death row prisoners.

The twelve are: Syed Suhail Syed Zin, Datchinamurthy Kataiah, Hamzah Ibrahim, Iskandar Rahmat, Saminathan Selvaraju, Rosman Abdullah, Roslan Bakar, Masoud Rahimi Mehrzad, Zamri Mohd Tahir, Pannir Selvam Pranthaman, Tan Kay Yong and Ramdhan Lajis.

The 12 men face hanging for drug trafficking, except for Iskandar, who was convicted of murder in the Kovan double murders. Gobi's death sentence was set aside after a successful criminal review application to the Court of Appeal.

In the court application, Mr Ravi named the Attorney-General as the defendant, but later informed the judge at the start of the hearing that he wished to withdraw his application in its entirety.

Usually, the plaintiffs would bear the defendant's costs, but counsel for the Attorney-General, Senior Counsel Tan Chee Meng, asked for Mr Ravi to pay the costs personally.

Mr Ravi protested and described this as a "threat" against him, vowing to report Mr Tan to the Law Society of Singapore for "unprofessional conduct".

In a written judgment, Justice Ang Cheng Hock said it would serve the ends of justice for Mr Ravi to personally bear the costs of the defendant, and that it would not be fair for the 13 prisoners to bear the costs.