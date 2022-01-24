The Big Read: Burnt out and disillusioned, young lawyers head for the exit - and the industry is worried

For many, working from home, as a result of COVID-19 regulations, provided them with an opportunity to reflect on their circumstances.

In the case of David, not his real name, the routine of working from 9am up to 4am in isolation at home took a mental toll on him.

The 28-year-old said that prior to the pandemic, he would be working late into the night at the office “surrounded by friends”, and the camaraderie of being in the trenches together made the experience bearable.

“But when you’re sitting in your own room, working on the computer without any social interaction for that many hours, sleep for five hours and then rinse and repeat, it can get very mentally draining.”

David, who was a trainee at that point of time, stressed that he was not ill-treated, but felt that his superiors just did not know how to support their employees during the pandemic.

“I just felt very alienated. I had a good hard think about what I wanted to do, and this wasn’t it.”

David eventually left the legal sector to work in investments in mid-2020.

Others similarly remarked that the pandemic had served as a catalyst for them to act on some perennial problems that they had been facing.

Jane (not her real name) said she had no illusions about the rigours required to be a lawyer when she joined her previous law firm as an associate, where she specialised in litigation and corporate law.

What the 26-year-old took issue with, as the only woman in the firm, was being subjected to sexist and misogynistic behaviour.

For instance, she was perpetually performing “office house-work” such as planning parties and hosting events.

Her boss would also take her off certain case files and give them to any of her male colleagues who had expressed interest in them.

This, she said, perturbed her more than the office house-work as it prevented her from building up a good resume for herself.

But perhaps more egregious was the sexist language she had to put up with.

“They would tell me, ‘Are you sure you want to be a litigator? You have to be a b**** to be one’.”

The last straw for Jane was when her colleagues said crass things of a sexual nature that were “way over the line” to her.

She reported this incident to her boss, but he simply told her to “suck it up”.

In February last year, she decided to become an in-house lawyer, after being with her firm for three years.

When asked why she did not remain in practice by moving on to another law firm that had a bigger female representation, Jane said some had a reputation for being equally toxic.

Indeed, the issue of toxic work culture in some law firms was discussed online recently in a Linkedin Post by Mr Jonathan Muk, an associate director at a law firm, who was spurred to do so by a Business Times article on the matter.

An example from the article related to a junior lawyer who would get just less than four hours of sleep, and had to seek permission from her firm’s partner before doing anything.

In his post, Mr Muk claimed that the example was not unique or one-off, but a “pervasive norm in the Singapore legal industry”.

Mr Muk separately said that he could accept young lawyers leaving because of a mismatch in career expectations.

“What I am not fine with is people (who leave because) they get burned by bad bosses and toxic workplaces,” he said.