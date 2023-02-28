Low-carbon ‘tiny houses’ to be available for short stays on Lazarus Island

SINGAPORE: Visitors to Lazarus Island will soon be able to book eco-friendly “tiny houses” for a short stay, as well as enjoy new amenities and leisure activities.

This was announced by Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan at the Committee of Supply debate on Tuesday (Feb 28).

“Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) will be making our Lazarus Island a light-touch destination over the next three years, where visitors can experience its rustic charm while minimising (their) impact to biodiversity and the environment,” he said.

The accommodation, which will be the first to be built on Lazarus Island for short-term stays, come in the form of five standalone units that each occupy between 150 and 170 sq ft, said the SDC in a separate media release.

Called Tiny Away Escape @ Lazarus Island, these units will be operated by homegrown firm Big Tiny, which describes itself as the first company in Singapore to integrate eco-tourism with the concept of “tiny houses” – an international movement that advocates living simply in small and eco-friendly homes.

The firm takes the movement one step further by designing these compact homes on wheels and placing them in scenic, rural settings. Its tiny homes have been made available for rent in eight countries so far, including Australia and Italy.

The units on Lazarus Island, which will be made available for bookings from April this year, is the firm’s market debut in Singapore.