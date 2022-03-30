Logo
43-year-old man found dead on Lazarus Island after suspected drowning
File photo of Lazarus Island.
Ahmad Zhaki Abdullah
Ahmad Zhaki Abdullah
30 Mar 2022 11:21AM (Updated: 30 Mar 2022 11:28AM)
SINGAPORE: A 43-year-old man was found dead on Lazarus Island early Tuesday morning (Mar 29). 

The police said they were alerted to a case of suspected drowning involving a man at sea near Lazarus Island on Sunday at about 1.30pm. 

"A 43-year-old man was reported to be missing," said the police. 

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it dispatched two marine vessels to the location after receiving a call for assistance near Lazarus Island on Sunday afternoon. 

On Monday, a post in Facebook group Boats & Related Stuff For Sale In Singapore urged members to look out for a man who went missing in that area on Sunday.

The body was found at the shoreline of Lazarus Island at about 2.50am on Tuesday, police said. 

SCDF stood down its resources for the search-and-rescue operation that day. 

Police investigations are ongoing.

Source: CNA/az(gr)

