Leadership, management roles for volunteers could help in manpower retention, new study shows

The study is the first of its kind here, and aims to help social service agencies attract and retain volunteers by identifying what drives people to volunteerism and areas for their own growth.

SENIORS MORE CONSISTENT

The study surveyed 180 volunteers from 112 social service agencies across different stages of life to find out why they choose to contribute their time and efforts.

It revealed that while younger volunteers may be enthusiastic about helping, they could be constrained by a lack of time as a result of work or family commitments.

The study also looked into the benefits that volunteering brings to each group, such as improved career prospects for younger volunteers and companionship for seniors.

While there are fewer senior volunteers, the study showed that they are more consistent, contributing three times more hours than their younger counterparts on average.

One such volunteer is retiree Cyril Ong, who helps out at HCSA Community Services three times a week.