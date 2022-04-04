At least 1 month processing time for passports due to overwhelming number of applications, says ICA

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans applying for or renewing their passports can expect a processing time of at least one month as the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) deals with a surge in passport applications.

“Due to overwhelming passport applications, please expect a longer processing time of at least one month,” ICA said in a notice on its website.

The processing time will be longer if the applicant’s photograph does not meet the requirements, it added.

Last week, ICA said it was receiving about 6,000 passport applications daily, compared to 2,000 before the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is due to the “pent-up demand of 1 million expired and expiring passports with the COVID-19 border restrictions in place”, it said.

Singaporeans with travel plans in the next few months and those who need to renew their passports are advised to submit their applications early. They can do so on the ICA website.

The application fee is S$70, and applicants will be notified of the outcome by post or email. They can also check the status of their application through the ICA e-Service portal.