Singapore trying to ease up 'step-by-step' on COVID-19 without making 'unsettling' U-turns: PM Lee

SINGAPORE: Singapore is gradually easing COVID-19 safety measures and making sure the situation stabilises with each step of easing, so as to avoid "unsettling" U-turns, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Wednesday (Nov 17).

Speaking to Bloomberg editor-in-chief John Micklethwait at the close of the first day of the Bloomberg New Economy Forum, Mr Lee said: "What I am trying to do is to ease up a little bit, make sure things stabilise, ease up a bit more, make sure things stabilise again and ease up a little bit more.

"And eventually it probably will not be back to status quo ante but close enough, and without having had to make unsettling U-turns."

The Prime Minister said that the Singapore population will be "frustrated (and) disappointed" if the country opens up only to tighten measures again when cases flare up, and there may also be a "human price" to pay.

"I think it is better we take it step by step. I am not absolutely certain that I can do this without any misstep, I may have to step on the brakes again from time to time, but that is my game plan," he added.

However, as the virus mutates and the science evolving, Singapore has had to "change course" from stamping out the coronavirus to living with it.

The Forum is one example of recent relaxation, making it possible to hold a large-scale event with more than 300 delegates from 51 countries attending in-person at the Capella hotel on Sentosa.