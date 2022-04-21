PM Lee thanks faith leaders for efforts in strengthening racial, religious harmony

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong thanked faith leaders for their efforts in strengthening racial and religious harmony on Thursday (Apr 21).

At a Buka Puasa event attended by mosque leaders, volunteers, Ramadan Service Ambassadors and leaders from the different faith communities, Mr Lee described the racial and religious harmony that Singapore has as "hard-earned and very precious".

He added that he was glad to see faith leaders rallying together and contributing beyond their own faith communities, including celebrating each other's faiths.

"I am happy to see our faith leaders lead their communities by example, to bring about positive change in our society, to strengthen mutual respect and understanding between different groups, and to reinforce common values across the different religions, for example, compassion and kindness," said Mr Lee.

"This builds a reservoir of trust and respect, which we will need to draw on, but also to continue to build on, in times of crisis."

He said he hopes Singapore will continue these efforts to strengthen its multi-racial and multi-religious harmony as "one cohesive and united people", so that the country can continue to thrive and succeed.

Mr Lee also thanked the Muslim community for their sacrifices and understanding, and for cooperating with the authorities to manage the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This year’s Ramadan feels special – because for the first time since the pandemic started, we are able to resume some normalcy," he said.

Mr Lee noted the effort the mosques made to adapt their practices to comply with national guidelines and safe management measures, and said that this demonstrated the community’s resilience in the face of uncertainties.

He wished all Muslims Selamat Berpuasa and a blessed and meaningful Ramadan.