PM Lee Hsien Loong congratulates Australia PM Anthony Albanese on his appointment

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Thursday (Jun 9) congratulated Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on his party's victory at the Federal election in May 2022.

In his call, Mr Lee also congratulated Mr Albanese's appointment as Prime Minister.

"Both Prime Ministers reaffirmed the excellent and multifaceted relations between Singapore and Australia underpinned by the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," said Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in a press statement.

"They welcomed the good progress in bilateral cooperation in forward-looking areas including the green economy. The Prime Ministers looked forward to meeting in Australia later this year for the annual Leaders’ Meeting," said MFA.

Both Mr Lee and Mr Albanese also discussed key regional and international developments, with Mr Lee welcoming his counterpart's commitment to deepen Australia’s engagement with Southeast Asia.