PM Lee congratulates Chinese President Xi on reappointment as Communist Party leader

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday (Oct 25) congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping on his reappointment as the general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Mr Lee also sent a congratulatory letter to new Politburo Standing Committee member Li Qiang, who is on track to become China's next premier.

"Please accept my warmest congratulations on your re-appointment as General Secretary of the Communist Party of China and the success of the 20th National Congress of the CPC," Mr Lee wrote in his letter to Mr Xi.

"You continue to lead the CPC and China at an important juncture in China’s development amidst a complex global environment.

"I am confident that under your able leadership, China will continue to progress towards its long-term goals, overcome its challenges and enjoy many more years of stability and prosperity."

Mr Lee reflected on Singapore-China ties and said that the two countries should continue to work together.

"Singapore and China enjoy excellent relations underpinned by regular high-level exchanges and mutually beneficial cooperation," he wrote.

"Our bilateral cooperation has evolved over the years and expanded into new areas, in tandem with our respective development priorities.

"We should continue to work together to broaden and deepen our cooperation in the years ahead."

Concluding his letter, Mr Lee wrote: "I look forward to meeting you soon, and working with you and your colleagues to further strengthen relations between our two countries. I wish you good health and every success."