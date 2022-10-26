PM Lee congratulates new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has congratulated new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on his appointment on Tuesday (Oct 25).

"On behalf of the Government of Singapore, I extend my warmest congratulations on your appointment as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom," said Mr Lee said in a letter dated Oct 25.

Singapore and the UK share a "robust" bilateral relationship and "strong historical and people-to-people ties", Mr Lee wrote.

"Our collaboration spans many sectors, including trade and investment, security and defence and research and innovation," he noted.

Mr Lee reaffirmed Singapore's commitment to the Financial Partnership, which Mr Sunak signed in June 2021, to facilitate closer regulatory cooperation and boost jobs, trade and investment.

Mr Sunak was invited to form a new government by King Charles III after he won a Conservative Party leadership vote on Monday. He succeeds Ms Liz Truss, who resigned on Oct 20 after six weeks as prime minister.

Mr Lee added that bilateral cooperation between Singapore and the UK has also expanded beyond traditional sectors to include new areas such as the digital and green economies.

The United Kingdom-Singapore Digital Economy Agreement was signed in February and entered into force in June.

Mr Lee hailed the agreement as "a milestone for both countries" that will provide "new growth prospects for our businesses".

"I am glad that our officials have begun work on a framework for green economy cooperation, which can create new opportunities for our people and businesses," he added.

Concluding his letter, Mr Lee wished Mr Sunak "the very best in fostering stability and unity in the United Kingdom, and building a better and more prosperous future for the British people".

"I hope we can work together to strengthen our longstanding and friendly bilateral relations, and I look forward to working with you to strengthen our partnership for the future," Mr Lee wrote.

"I wish you good health and success, and look forward to meeting you soon."