Singapore looks forward to closer bilateral cooperation with Japan in emerging post-COVID era: PM Lee

SINGAPORE: Singapore looks forward to closer bilateral cooperation with Japan in an emerging post-COVID era, Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Saturday (Jun 11).

The friendship between Singapore and Japan has flourished over the past 55 years, but there is potential for the two countries to do “much more”, Mr Lee said, adding that they should continue working together to deepen economic cooperation, as well as foster regional integration and stability.

Mr Lee was giving a toast speech at the official lunch he hosted for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who delivered a keynote address at the Shangri-la Dialogue on Friday.

“Singapore and Japan are longstanding partners, with substantial cooperation in many areas. We share common interests in maintaining regional peace and stability, and upholding an open and inclusive regional architecture,” Mr Lee said, noting that the two countries have joined hands on many multilateral initiatives, including, most recently, the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the relationship between Singapore and Japan has continued to make progress, Mr Lee said, citing the signing of several agreements this year areas covering defence, digitalisation, sustainability and the economy.

Mr Lee also pointed to strong cooperation across political and economic domains, as well as in non-traditional areas like cybersecurity, environmental issues and biomedical research.

Restoring travel between the two countries and reviving people-to-people ties, is also a priority, Mr Lee said. On Friday, Japan began allowing in foreign tourists from certain countries, including Singapore, for small group tours.