Singapore leaders congratulate Timor-Leste president-elect Jose Ramos-Horta

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s leaders on Monday (Apr 25) congratulated Timor-Leste’s president-elect Jose Ramos-Horta following his victory in last week’s election.
Mr Ramos-Horta, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, scored a landslide victory in Timor-Leste's presidential election against incumbent Francisco "Lu-Olo" Guterres.
This is his second term in office, having served in the post from 2007 to 2012. The 72-year-old was also the country's first prime minister. He will be inaugurated on May 20.
“Given the important role that you played in the struggle for Timor-Leste’s independence and your experience as President and Prime Minister previously, I am confident that you will guide Timor-Leste towards further progress and development,” Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in a letter.
He noted that Singapore and Timor-Leste “share a warm and longstanding friendship”.
“We enjoy good cooperation bilaterally and at multilateral fora,” he said.
He added that he is looking forward to working with Mr Ramos-Horta to strengthen relations between the two countries, and hoped to meet him again soon.
President Halimah Yacob also congratulated Mr Ramos-Horta in a letter, saying his victory “shows the strong support and trust the people of Timor-Leste have in (his) leadership”.
“Singapore and Timor-Leste enjoy longstanding and friendly relations,” she said.
“As small states, both our countries face similar challenges in an increasingly complex global environment.
“Singapore remains committed to supporting Timor-Leste’s development journey, particularly through capacity building efforts under the Singapore Cooperation Programme.”
Mdm Halimah added that she is looking forward to working with Mr Ramos-Horta “to further enhance the strong friendship between our two countries and peoples” and wished him “good health and every success”.
Mdm Halimah's and Mr Lee's letters are reproduced in full below:
Congratulatory message from President Halimah Yacob to President-elect Jose Ramos-Horta
Apr 25, 2022
His Excellency Jose Ramos-Horta
President-Elect
Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste
Your Excellency,
On behalf of the people of Singapore, I convey my warmest congratulations on your election as President of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste. Your victory shows the strong support and trust the people of Timor-Leste have in your leadership.
Singapore and Timor-Leste enjoy longstanding and friendly relations. As small states, both our countries face similar challenges in an increasingly complex global environment. Singapore remains committed to supporting Timor-Leste’s development journey, particularly through capacity building efforts under the Singapore Cooperation Programme.
I look forward to working with you to further enhance the strong friendship between our two countries and peoples. I wish you good health and every success.
Yours sincerely,
Halimah Yacob
Congratulatory message from Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to President-elect Jose Ramos-Horta
Apr 25, 2022
Dear President-Elect Ramos-Horta,
Please accept my warmest congratulations on your election as the President of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste.
Given the important role that you played in the struggle for Timor-Leste’s independence and your experience as President and Prime Minister previously, I am confident that you will guide Timor-Leste towards further progress and development.
Singapore and Timor-Leste share a warm and longstanding friendship. We enjoy good cooperation bilaterally and at multilateral fora. I look forward to working with you to strengthen our relations, and hope to meet you again soon.
Yours sincerely,
Lee Hsien Loong