Singapore leaders congratulate Timor-Leste president-elect Jose Ramos-Horta

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s leaders on Monday (Apr 25) congratulated Timor-Leste’s president-elect Jose Ramos-Horta following his victory in last week’s election.

Mr Ramos-Horta, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, scored a landslide victory in Timor-Leste's presidential election against incumbent Francisco "Lu-Olo" Guterres.

This is his second term in office, having served in the post from 2007 to 2012. The 72-year-old was also the country's first prime minister. He will be inaugurated on May 20.

“Given the important role that you played in the struggle for Timor-Leste’s independence and your experience as President and Prime Minister previously, I am confident that you will guide Timor-Leste towards further progress and development,” Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in a letter.

He noted that Singapore and Timor-Leste “share a warm and longstanding friendship”.

“We enjoy good cooperation bilaterally and at multilateral fora,” he said.

He added that he is looking forward to working with Mr Ramos-Horta to strengthen relations between the two countries, and hoped to meet him again soon.