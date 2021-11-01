PM Lee meets US President Biden on sidelines of G20 summit

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong met US President Joe Biden on Sunday (Oct 31) on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) Summit in Rome.

The hour-long bilateral meeting was the first between the two leaders since Mr Biden was elected president, Mr Lee's press secretary said.

During the meeting, both leaders reaffirmed the importance of the US-Singapore Strategic Partnership, the US Embassy in Singapore said in a readout released to media.