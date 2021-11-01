PM Lee meets US President Biden on sidelines of G20 summit

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong met US President Joe Biden on Sunday (Oct 31) on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) Summit in Rome.
The hour-long bilateral meeting was the first between the two leaders since Mr Biden was elected president, Mr Lee's press secretary said.
During the meeting, both leaders reaffirmed the importance of the US-Singapore Strategic Partnership, the US Embassy in Singapore said in a readout released to media.
They also reviewed opportunities to "build on the momentum generated" by US Vice President Kamala Harris' visit to Singapore in August.
Mr Biden "expressed his desire to deepen cooperation with Singapore in pursuit of our shared interests and a free and open Indo-Pacific, including in upholding freedom of the seas and advancing supply chain resiliency", added the embassy.
Mr Lee is on a working visit to Rome from Oct 28 to Nov 1 for the G20 Summit.
He also met with the leaders of Australia, France, Germany, India, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the European Commission and the European Council on the sidelines of the summit.
Singapore, although not a G20 member, is an invited guest country of Italy, which holds the G20 presidency this year.