PM Lee, Indonesia President Joko Widodo discuss regional developments, Myanmar in bilateral meeting
SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong discussed with Indonesian President Joko Widodo regional developments, including ASEAN's next steps on Myanmar, at a bilateral meeting on Thursday evening (Nov 10).
The meeting was held shortly after Mr Lee landed in Phnom Penh to attend the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits.
Mr Lee and President Jokowi have worked closely together bilaterally and in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) for many years now, and have built up a good personal relationship, said the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).
"The leaders had a good discussion on our bilateral relations. They reaffirmed Singapore’s and Indonesia’s shared priorities in promoting economic recovery and human capital development, and the progress made in bilateral sustainability initiatives," PMO said.
They also discussed developments in the region, including ASEAN’s next steps in response to the developments in Myanmar.
Mr Lee is also attending the G20 Summit, which President Jokowi is hosting next week in Bali, and he looks forward to contributing to the discussions there, said PMO.
He also conveyed Singapore’s support for Indonesia’s upcoming ASEAN Chairmanship in 2023 and to working closely with Indonesia on realising their chairmanship objectives.
Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi also attended the bilateral meeting.
Dr Balakrishnan said in a Facebook post on Thursday that he has had in-depth discussions with his counterparts over a number of issues, including developments in Myanmar.
He also met Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Thursday afternoon.
He wrote on Facebook: "Much has happened since our last meeting in September in New York. Minister Kuleba updated me on the latest developments on Ukraine’s defence against Russia’s invasion.
"We hope that there would be a peaceful resolution, in line with the UN Charter. The territorial integrity, sovereignty and political independence of all states must be respected."
ASEAN foreign ministers had earlier witnessed the signing of the Instrument of Accession to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (TAC) in Southeast Asia by Ukraine.
Ukraine is the 50th member of the TAC, which spells out "universal principles of peaceful coexistence and friendly cooperation" among the treaty parties.
"This is yet another show of support for the principles of peace, amity and cooperation in the region," Dr Balakrishnan said.
This year's ASEAN Summits and related summits, held from Friday to Sunday, will mark the 55th anniversary of ASEAN. Besides discussions on the situation in Myanmar, there will be summit meetings with external partners including the United States, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia and Canada.