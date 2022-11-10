PM Lee, Indonesia President Joko Widodo discuss regional developments, Myanmar in bilateral meeting

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong discussed with Indonesian President Joko Widodo regional developments, including ASEAN's next steps on Myanmar, at a bilateral meeting on Thursday evening (Nov 10).

The meeting was held shortly after Mr Lee landed in Phnom Penh to attend the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits.

Mr Lee and President Jokowi have worked closely together bilaterally and in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) for many years now, and have built up a good personal relationship, said the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

"The leaders had a good discussion on our bilateral relations. They reaffirmed Singapore’s and Indonesia’s shared priorities in promoting economic recovery and human capital development, and the progress made in bilateral sustainability initiatives," PMO said.

They also discussed developments in the region, including ASEAN’s next steps in response to the developments in Myanmar.

Mr Lee is also attending the G20 Summit, which President Jokowi is hosting next week in Bali, and he looks forward to contributing to the discussions there, said PMO.

He also conveyed Singapore’s support for Indonesia’s upcoming ASEAN Chairmanship in 2023 and to working closely with Indonesia on realising their chairmanship objectives.