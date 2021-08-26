PM Lee, Malaysia's former PM Muhyiddin speak of 'strong cooperation' between countries in phone call

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and former Malaysian prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Thursday (Aug 26) spoke of the close relations and "strong cooperation" between both countries, Mr Lee's press secretary said in response to media queries.

She confirmed that they spoke in a phone call, after Mr Muhyiddin posted about it on social media.

"During the telephone conversation, PM Lee and former PM Muhyiddin spoke of the close relations and strong cooperation between both countries," said Mr Lee's press secretary.

"PM Lee also wished former PM Muhyiddin all the best for the future."

Mr Muhyiddin resigned on Aug 16 after losing majority support of the House. His successor, Mr Ismail Sabri Yakoob of the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) party, was sworn in on Aug 21.

Mr Lee and Mr Ismail Sabri spoke in a call on Sunday, during which both leaders affirmed Singapore's and Malaysia's "longstanding, deep, and broad-ranging relations".