Orderly transitions in political leadership cannot be taken for granted: SM Lee in last speech as PAP chief

SINGAPORE: While Singapore has carried out smooth transitions for its top political leadership, such orderly processes cannot be taken for granted, said the People’s Action Party's (PAP) outgoing secretary-general Lee Hsien Loong.

Speaking at the party's biennial conference on Sunday (Nov 24) in his last speech as PAP chief, Mr Lee said he intends to propose to the new central executive committee (CEC) to elect deputy secretary-general Lawrence Wong to take over as the next secretary-general.

He added that he will continue in the CEC - the party's top decision-making body - in a supporting and advisory role after Mr Wong becomes chief.

“In the CEC, as in the Cabinet, I will neither be the first responder, neither will I be the final decider," he said.

“Instead, I will do my best to support the new secretary-general. Offer him the benefit of my experience, help him to strengthen the party and mobilise support from Singaporeans, to collectively tackle the problems and the challenges ahead of us,” he added.