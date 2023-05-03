'Close to 90%' of Singaporeans involved in terrorism-related activities successfully reintegrated into society after rehab: PM Lee

SINGAPORE: Of the 140 or so Singaporeans dealt with for terrorism-related activities since 2002, "close to 90 per cent" have made good progress in their rehabilitation and successfully reintegrated into society, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said.

Most of them are gainfully employed, with some running their own businesses. Other younger Singaporeans have resumed their studies.

However, he also said that as the terrorism threat still exists and “continues to morph into new forms”, Singapore cannot afford to let its guard down. Terror groups such as the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) remain active and influence followers worldwide to mount attacks.

“Singapore is seen as a prize target by terrorist groups and continues to be mentioned in their propaganda,” Mr Lee added.

Previously, the authorities had said that the majority of Singaporeans nabbed for terrorism-related activities were successfully integrated, without giving a figure.

Mr Lee was speaking on Wednesday (May 3) at the launch of the new Majulah Gallery by the Religious Rehabilitation Group (RRG). The gallery is located at Khadijah Mosque along Geylang Road.

Formed in 2003, the RRG is made up of a group of volunteer Islamic scholars and teachers in Singapore. The group’s aim is to rehabilitate detained members of terror group Jemaah Islamiah, as well as their families, through counselling. The group also seeks to counter misinterpretations of Islam.

The new gallery features information on the role of RRG in combating terrorism and extremism.