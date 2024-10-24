CNA Explains: What is asylum protection and how does one qualify?

SINGAPORE: The youngest son of Singapore's late founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew on Tuesday (Oct 22) said he had sought asylum protection in the United Kingdom in 2022 and that he was now a political refugee.

Mr Lee Hsien Yang, also the younger brother of former Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, left Singapore with his wife Lee Suet Fern that same year, after skipping a scheduled police interview over potential offences of giving false evidence in judicial proceedings regarding the will of his father.

Responding to queries from CNA, spokespersons from both the UK Home Office and British High Commission in Singapore said it was “longstanding" government policy to not comment on questions regarding individuals and asylum matters.

What is asylum protection?

According to the United Nations' refugee agency, as of mid-2024, there were almost 8 million asylum seekers worldwide, with over 128,000 looking for asylum in the UK.

UK government websites state that someone can apply for asylum protection in another country if they fear persecution or feel unsafe and that their life is in danger in their own country.

The applicant will still remain a citizen in their home country.

Asylum is not immediately granted, but an asylum seeker must apply for asylum to continue living in the country as a refugee, said the UK government.

It added that a person seeking asylum there is advised to apply immediately upon arrival, or once they feel it's unsafe to return to their home country. An application can be rejected if an asylum seeker waits for too long.