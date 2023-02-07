Commemorative coin, exhibition among initiatives to mark 100th anniversary of Lee Kuan Yew’s birth

SINGAPORE: A commemorative coin will be launched this year, along with exhibitions and other ground-up initiatives, to mark the 100th anniversary of former Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew’s birth.

The late Mr Lee, Singapore's founding Prime Minister and co-founder of the ruling People's Action Party, was born on Sep 16, 1923.

He died on Mar 23, 2015, at the age of 91.

Speaking in Parliament on Tuesday (Feb 7), Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng said some government agencies have planned initiatives to pay tribute to Mr Lee.

For instance, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) will issue a commemorative coin later this year “as a reminder of Mr Lee’s values and vision”, he said.

The National Heritage Board has an ongoing travelling exhibition for the Founders’ Memorial, which will be developed to commemorate the legacy of Singapore's pioneers. Later this year, the agency will put together a more extensive exhibition at the National Museum on key historical milestones.

“This year also marks the 60th year of Singapore’s greening journey since Mr Lee launched the first tree planting campaign in 1963 and NParks will have various activities to mark this milestone,” Dr Tan said.

"As our founding Prime Minister, Mr Lee Kuan Yew holds a special place in Singapore’s history," he told the House, adding that many groups from the community have also come up with ideas to pay tribute to him.

“They felt it was important to remember Mr Lee’s contributions to Singapore and the ideals that he represented,” said Dr Tan.

“They especially wanted to raise the awareness of Mr Lee’s contributions amongst Singaporean youths, many of whom were very young or not yet born when Mr Lee stepped down from the Cabinet.”

These ideas include conferences to examine the late Mr Lee’s legacy, publications inspired by his values and work, as well as other activities to engage younger Singaporeans on his role in the country’s history, said the minister.

“Some business leaders have also proposed setting up a fund for private donations that will go toward supporting educational causes. Education was a cause dear to Mr Lee’s heart and they felt that the fund would be a fitting tribute to him.”