'Honour his legacy': Singapore leaders pay tribute on 10th anniversary of Lee Kuan Yew’s death

SINGAPORE: Singapore leaders marked the 10th anniversary of the passing of founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew on Sunday (Mar 23) with tributes to his leadership and reflections on his contributions to the nation.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said Mr Lee and his pioneering team defied the odds to build a nation anchored in meritocracy, strengthened by economic resilience and held together by a deep commitment to harmony.

“Singapore today stands as a living testament to his vision - a clean, green, and dynamic city-state, admired and respected around the world,” he wrote on Facebook.

“As we mark SG60 and chart our next chapter, let us honour his legacy not just in remembrance, but in action. The Singapore story is still being written. Together, let’s forge a brighter future worthy of the foundation he laid.”