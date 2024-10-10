'Lost a very good leader, doctor and family member': Dozens show up on the first day of Lee Wei Ling's wake
Dr Lee Wei Ling, the daughter of Singapore's founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew, died on Wednesday (Oct 9) at the age of 69.
SINGAPORE: Dozens of people turned up on the first day of Dr Lee Wei Ling's wake on Thursday (Oct 10) to pay their respects to the daughter of Singapore's founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew.
Dr Lee, who was a prominent neurologist, died on Wednesday at the age of 69. Dr Lee, the second of three children, is survived by her brothers, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Mr Lee Hsien Yang.
She suffered from progressive supranuclear palsy, a rare brain disease that affects body movements such as walking and swallowing.
The wake was held at the Singapore Casket at Lavender Street.
Senior Minister Lee and his wife Ho Ching were seen entering the building just before 8.30pm.
When CNA first arrived at 2pm - the starting time of the wake - a handful of people were standing in a queue.
Visitors continued to stream in throughout the day, including a bus of at least 14 employees from the National Neuroscience Institute (NNI), where Dr Lee was the director from 2004 to 2014.
Among the staffers who attended the wake was Dr Ng Kok Pin. He first met Dr Lee when he joined the institute as a trainee specialist in 2012.
The 42-year-old, who used to update the late neurologist about her patients, said she was a "very caring doctor", whose patients were her priority.
"Despite her busy schedule, she will always take the time to reply to us on the same day," he said, adding that she remembered all her patients.
"Sometimes when there are a lot of patients, it can be very challenging to remember (them). So when I updated her about a patient who was still under her and admitted to the hospital, she could recognise the patient.
"That's something that inspires me. That's what I try to do as well as a doctor," said Dr Ng, who is now a senior consultant neurologist.
Dr Ng said he was saddened by her passing but was also grateful for what she had done for NNI.
"We see each other as the NNI family. We have lost a very good leader, doctor and family member," he added.
Ms Jill Wong, who worked in NNI from 2003 to 2005, also described Dr Lee as a good leader.
"She was very nice, very open and (had) good leadership … She's a very strong person in terms of personality," said Ms Wong, who now works at a nutrient company.
While she did not interact much with Dr Lee apart from a handful of meetings, she recalled how the former NNI director once attended a staff event despite being on crutches after a fall.
"She still stayed on to inspire the rest of us, giving us an opening speech. It was a very motivational moment."
Ms Wong added that she "already knew" what was coming when Dr Lee was diagnosed with the brain disease.
"We are all neuro-trained, so we know the timeline. We are all very sad that she's no longer with us but the legacy she left behind and the passion will continue to live on," she said.
Others who visited the wake in the afternoon included Mr Li Yipeng, the oldest son of Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, as well as Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean. Both did not speak to the media.
Deputy Speaker of Parliament Christopher de Souza, former member of the opposition Workers' Party Leon Perera and Professor Paul Tambyah were also seen at the wake.