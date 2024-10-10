'Lost a very good leader, doctor and family member': Dozens show up on the first day of Lee Wei Ling's wake

Among the staffers who attended the wake was Dr Ng Kok Pin. He first met Dr Lee when he joined the institute as a trainee specialist in 2012.

The 42-year-old, who used to update the late neurologist about her patients, said she was a "very caring doctor", whose patients were her priority.

"Despite her busy schedule, she will always take the time to reply to us on the same day," he said, adding that she remembered all her patients.

"Sometimes when there are a lot of patients, it can be very challenging to remember (them). So when I updated her about a patient who was still under her and admitted to the hospital, she could recognise the patient.

"That's something that inspires me. That's what I try to do as well as a doctor," said Dr Ng, who is now a senior consultant neurologist.

Dr Ng said he was saddened by her passing but was also grateful for what she had done for NNI.

"We see each other as the NNI family. We have lost a very good leader, doctor and family member," he added.