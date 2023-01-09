'Noticeable' rise in breaches of standards in legal profession: Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon

MORE DISCIPLINARY TRIBUNALS APPOINTED

According to the Chief Justice, 12 disciplinary tribunals were appointed in 2018, 13 in 2019, 16 in 2020, 28 in 2021 and 25 last year.

Chief Justice Menon gave the figures while speaking at length about how there have been fewer opportunities for close mentorship between veterans and juniors in the profession due to the pandemic.

"A diminution of close mentorship opportunities could have other serious and lasting ramifications, including a degradation in ethics and professional standards," said Chief Justice Menon.

"I do not attribute these trends to the shift to working remotely. My point is that a looming decline in ethical and professional standards is likely to be exacerbated if we do not actively apply ourselves to fostering the values that must characterise our profession, and a drop in standards cannot, and will not be tolerated.

"We must therefore act together to guard against this."

The disciplinary tribunal cases show three trends: A drop in client care standards, poor professional standards, and a disregard for the court process, said Chief Justice Menon.

In many cases where client care is lacking, lawyers have acted contrary to their clients' instructions, failed to keep their clients reasonably informed of proceedings, or have been "disloyal" to their clients' interests, he said.

One such case involved Mr Ezekiel Peter Latimer, a lawyer of more than 20 years' standing who had concurrently represented both a foreign worker and his employer in the charges brought against each of them under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act, placing himself in a position of conflict of interest. Mr Latimer was suspended from practice for three years in 2019.

Poor professional standards have been shown in cases ranging from lawyers failing to comply with regulations for running a practice, to those who falsely attested to the execution of documents and those who deliberately breached a solicitor's undertaking.

For example, lawyer Dhanwant Singh was fined S$50,000 in 2019 after he deposited funds paid by an interested buyer into his firm's clients' account rather than its conveyancing account, a breach of professional rules.

A disregard for court process can also be seen through certain disciplinary tribunal cases, "most notably in the criminal justice sphere where counsel have sought repeatedly to reopen capital cases on spurious grounds at the eleventh hour," said Chief Justice Menon.

One such case involves drug trafficker Syed Suhail Syed Zin, who was sentenced to death in 2015 for trafficking 38.84kg of heroin. His lawyer M Ravi, filed applications to reopen the case and was warned against raising arguments without reasonable basis and abusing the court process by a three-judge Court of Appeal in 2020.

In response to the rise in cases, Chief Justice Menon said that a team will be put together to develop a strategy aimed at "re-establishing the moral centre and the values of our profession for existing practitioners". This team, to be spearheaded by Justice Valerie Thean and Senior Counsel Jimmy Yim, will also look at fostering such values at new entrants of the industry.

"More broadly, I would also like the group to consider the impact of the changes arising from events of the last three years, from the perspective of our professional and ethical well-being," said the Chief Justice.

Findings from the team will be delivered in due course, he added.