'It's a good time to pass the baton': NCID chief Leo Yee Sin on leaving her role after six years

THE MAKING OF NCID

Reflecting on the early days of NCID, Prof Leo shared the challenges of building a complex facility to respond to outbreaks of new and emerging infections.

For instance, the team had to figure out how to reduce cross-contamination while moving from one point to another as well as how to segregate contaminated materials from the rest.

“We were basically moving from a huge space at the Communicable Disease Centre, which was almost 10 hectares to the current place – just barely about two hectares,” she said.

“We had to design paths where people can move safely from one place to another place and dirty material can be disposed of using a designated route that would not (put it in contact with someone accidentally),” she added.

To practise, NCID staff members would walk around the centre to familiarise themselves with the different routes, recalled Prof Leo.

“We just kept walking,” she said, with a laugh.

Their efforts paid off in May 2019 when Singapore detected its first case of monkeypox and later, a mini outbreak of measles and COVID-19.

“By then, we had already built up the workflow and the processes and our staff also had first-hand experience in using a screening centre as well as how to move patients around,” she said.

But beyond infrastructure and work processes, Prof Leo said the greater challenge was integrating people from different parts of the healthcare system.

“With the new centre, the clinicians, the laboratory specialists, the researchers, and other people who use these facilities all needed to come together,” she said.

“We had to understand one another with a common goal and common function in mind and that was critically important.”