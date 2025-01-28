Former Workers’ Party MP Leon Perera moving to US, dousing speculation he could contest General Election

SINGAPORE: Former Workers’ Party (WP) Member of Parliament Leon Perera will be moving to the United States after taking up a new work role, dousing speculation that he could stand under the Progress Singapore Party's (PSP) banner in the upcoming General Election.

In a statement on LinkedIn on Tuesday (Jan 28), the 54-year-old wrote that he had taken up a new role as executive director at Yamada Consulting Group (YCG) USA.

Mr Perera, who resigned from WP in July 2023 after an extramarital affair, has been spotted at multiple events with PSP leaders. In August 2024, the party confirmed he was volunteering with it "on an informal basis".

CNA contacted Mr Perera to ask if the move means he will be effectively ruled out from contesting as a candidate in the upcoming General Election, which must be called by November.

He told CNA that he had “nothing to add” beyond the LinkedIn post and to contact PSP instead. In response to CNA's queries, PSP reiterated that Mr Perera is helping out as a volunteer.

Mr Perera said in his LinkedIn post that from a base in New York City, he will work with YCG colleagues to "grow and develop our business in the US and to build business connections between the US and Asia".

YCG provides consulting services primarily for Japanese companies.

He added in the post that on “a personal note”, he is looking forward to spending time in the US.

"I hope this period of time will help me to develop new perspectives and ideas about what is going on in the world, where it is heading and, most importantly, what is to be done to build a better future," he said.

"I also hope for fresh perspectives about my homeland. It is said that to see clearly, you sometimes need some distance."

He also thanked his wife, who he said has been travelling with him and will divide her time between Singapore and New York City.

Mr Perera added that he remains as chairman of Yamada Consulting and Spire group in Asia, where he will continue engaging Singapore and Asian companies and help to bridge them to investment opportunities in the US and globally.

He said in his post: “In this context, I expect to be back to Singapore fairly frequently - dashing the hopes of any Singaporeans out there who would rather be rid of me permanently.”