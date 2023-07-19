WP could have probed deeper and earlier into Leon Perera-Nicole Seah affair, but impact on party limited: Analysts

Mr Singh said that was the first time party members had seen the video.

"Leon's conduct and not being truthful when asked by the party leadership about the allegations fell short of the standards expected of Workers' Party MPs. This is unacceptable," said the Leader of the Opposition.

Associate Professor Eugene Tan from the Singapore Management University (SMU) told CNA that WP appeared to have acted “swiftly and decisively”, but there were still some questions left unanswered.

“Did they not ask or interview the driver or did they just whisk it away attributing it to an aggrieved ex-employee of Mr Perera? There was the denial initially from both Mr Perera and Ms Seah when the party enquired – could the party have probed further?” he asked.

“When Ms Seah informed her family earlier of the relationship, did she also inform the party? When did she inform her party? If she did inform her party, what did the party do? These, to me, are critical questions that could undercut whether the party did the right thing from the get-go.”

Political observer with Nanyang Technological University (NTU) Felix Tan also questioned the steps taken by WP's leadership to ensure that the initial allegations were investigated thoroughly.

“There is a need to have some form of protocols, because how long did the investigation take? Was there an investigation? Or did they just take what (Mr Perera and Ms Seah) said?”

Analysts also contrasted the WP's approach with the PAP's handling of an "inappropriate relationship" between former Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin and ex-Tampines MP Cheng Li Hui. Both resigned from parliament and their party on Monday.

Prime Minister and PAP secretary-general Lee Hsien Loong said the affair started similarly after GE2020. Then, he asked the two to break off their relationship but they did not.

Mr Tan in fact resigned in February this year, but Mr Lee said he held it off to ensure residents in his Marine Parade constituency would be taken care of.