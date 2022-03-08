NCMP Leong Mun Wai apologises in Parliament for Facebook comments that 'impugn' Speaker, parliamentary processes

He said that during the Manpower Ministry's Committee of Supply debate, he had hoped to ask Manpower Minister Tan See Leng "a very important point" about the "displacement of Singaporean PMETs (professionals, managers, executives, and technicians)".

"It was not my intent to impugn the Speaker or the parliamentary processes but in my social media post I was trying to highlight that some amount of discretion and flexibility with the standing orders will go a long way in enhancing our discussion in this House," he said.

He apologised, saying: "But today, I would like to sincerely and unreservedly apologise to the Speaker and this House for my Facebook comments of 12.52pm and 12.53pm on Mar 7, 2022, and the video I posted at 6.55pm on Mar 7, 2022, and the statements therein which impugn the Speaker and the processes of the Parliament."

Mr Leong added that he took the post down at 5.30pm on Tuesday, withdrew what he said in them, and undertook "not to repeat such words".

"I acknowledge that I did not set out all the facts in my post and thus gave a misleading impression," he said.

He also confirmed that he would post the apology on Facebook.