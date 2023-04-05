Leong Mun Wai's election as PSP chief signals party's confidence in him, endorsement of debate style: Analysts

SINGAPORE: The election of Mr Leong Mun Wai as Progress Singapore Party’s (PSP) new chief signals the party’s confidence in him and is an endorsement of his style of debate in parliament, political analysts said.

PSP announced on Tuesday (Apr 4) that Mr Leong has been elected its new secretary-general after former chief Francis Yuen stepped down from his position in March after two years.

The party was founded in 2019 by Dr Tan Cheng Bock, a former lawmaker with the ruling People's Action Party (PAP). Dr Tan remains the party’s chairman in its new Central Elective Committee (CEC).

Ms Hazel Poa will be PSP’s new vice-chairman, taking over from Mr Wang Swee Chuang. Both Mr Leong, 64, and Ms Poa, 52, are sitting Non-Constitutency Members of Parliament (NCMPs).

Electing Mr Leong and Ms Poa to the party’s CEC is a strategic move as they have both garnered “quite an attraction” through their parliamentary presence, said Dr Felix Tan, a political analyst from Nanyang Technological University (NTU).

“Despite that Mr Leong can be unprofessional at times, I think a vocal articulation of his thoughts in parliament has given him leeway, perhaps an increasing number of supporters for the way that he goes about voicing concerns amongst certain groups of Singaporeans,” he added.

“In that way, the appointments by the PSP are ... seen as a strategic move to tap on this sort of popularity at this point in time.”

Since becoming an NCMP, Mr Leong has engaged in heated debates with various Members of Parliament (MPs).

On Mar 22, he was involved in an exchange with Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam about whether Mr Lee Hsien Yang and his wife "absconded". Mr Leong also apologised to Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin, after the latter reminded him to "retain the decorum" of the debate.

In electing Mr Leong as its chief, the party is endorsing his approach to debates in parliament as a way of raising PSP’s profile, said Associate Professor Eugene Tan from the Singapore Management University's (SMU) Yong Pung How School of Law.

“Mr Leong might be emboldened to continue with his dogged but confrontational style in parliament,” he continued.

“I see the PSP as seeking to distinguish itself from the WP (Workers’ Party). Mr Leong is big into histrionics and portrays himself as the proverbial David against Goliath. However, his antics have also got him into trouble more than once.”

Assoc Prof Tan noted that Mr Leong’s behaviour in the House means he may have to deal with the Committee of Privileges or may even be referred to the Attorney-General’s Chambers at some point.

While Mr Leong’s “folksy persona” does appeal to some quarters, it also makes him look out of his depth in parliament, he added.

“He also has a tendency to make bald assertions in parliament as an attempt to play to the gallery,” he continued.

“With Mr Leong’s elevation, and with his style very different from his fellow NCMP and party colleague Hazel Poa, we might see Mr Leong upping the ante in the rest of the 14th parliament’s term.”