GE2025: Leong Mun Wai re-elected as Progress Singapore Party chief, will lead party into next General Election

SINGAPORE: Former Progress Singapore Party (PSP) chief Leong Mun Wai was re-elected to the party's top position on Wednesday night (Mar 26), and will lead his team into the upcoming General Election.

He takes over the secretary-general post from Ms Hazel Poa, who will be vice chairperson of the party.

The leadership changes follow internal elections held on Mar 20, where about 100 PSP cadres voted in 12 members – including Mr Leong, Ms Poa and PSP founder Dr Tan Cheng Bock – to form the new central executive committee (CEC), the party's top decision-making body.

Mr Leong previously held the secretary-general role from April 2023 until February 2024. He stepped down after receiving a correction direction under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA) for a social media post.

"I’m honoured the CEC asked me to take back the position of sec-gen to lead the party into the elections so that we can scale greater heights," Mr Leong told reporters.

Dr Tan was the party’s first secretary-general, handing the reins to Mr Francis Yuen in 2021, who subsequently passed the role to Mr Leong in 2023. Following Mr Leong's resignation, Ms Poa assumed the position until the latest reshuffle.

Both Mr Leong and Ms Poa currently hold the party’s two Non-Constituency Member of Parliament (NCMP) seats. In the 2020 General Election, the PSP team secured 48.31 per cent of the vote in West Coast GRC against a People's Action Party team led by former transport minister S Iswaran. It was the narrowest margin in that election, earning PSP the two NCMP seats.

The new CEC members and their positions are as follows: