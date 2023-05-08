Leong Mun Wai’s proposals for 'opposition hour', more flexible timekeeping in parliament rejected by Indranee

SINGAPORE: Non-Constituency Member of Parliament (NCMP) Leong Mun Wai on Monday (May 8) suggested introducing an "opposition hour" and more flexibility around timekeeping during parliament sittings.

Mr Leong, who last month was elected secretary-general of the opposition Progress Singapore Party (PSP), said in an adjournment motion that based on his personal experience, some parliamentary processes and features were not “the most conducive” to facilitate MPs in doing their jobs.

Pointing out that elected MPs were provided with a monthly allowance of S$1,300 to hire a legislative assistant and S$500 for a secretarial assistant, he said this was “meagre” and “completely insufficient to hire even one full-time assistant”.

Mr Leong also highlighted that NCMPs and Nominated MPs did not receive such allowances.

Former Leader of the House Wong Kan Seng's justification for the removal of NCMP support allowances after 1997 was that their duties were not as heavy and onerous as those of elected MPs, as only elected MPs sit in committees, Mr Leong noted.

“Today, NCMPs have full voting rights equal to elected MPs and sit on parliamentary committees,” he said, adding that the workload has increased across the board, commensurate with the increasing complexity of Singapore's civil service and its parliamentary system.

To better support MPs in carrying out their legislative duties, he suggested increasing the allowance to hire legislative assistants and secretarial assistants and extending this to NCMPs and NMPs, adding that it was timely for the Government to review this.

But Leader of the House Indranee Rajah said it was indisputable that the workload of NCMPs was less than that of elected MPs, adding that they were also not responsible for constituencies or residents' matters.

“As such, in principle, it is reasonable to differentiate between the support the elected MPs and NCMPs received,” she said.

Turning to the quantum of the allowances for hiring legislative and secretarial assistants, she said this was the same for elected MPs - whether they hail from the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) or opposition parties.

For Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh, it was appropriate to allocate more resources given his expanded duties and responsibilities, said Ms Indranee.

“This is fair, given his role. This is an example of how we review and adjust according to the circumstances,” she said.

MORE RESEARCH SUPPORT

Another suggestion raised by Mr Leong was to set up a parliamentary research department with a starting annual budget of S$1 million.

He pointed out that many MPs did not come from a public policy or legal background and might require more assistance.

But Ms Indranee said that many PAP MPs without such background have been able to work within allowances allocated to them, by pooling funds to hire full-time staff to support two or more MPs.

“They do not confine themselves to the legislative assistant allowance, but often also draw upon their MP allowance to top up the sum,” she said. “It is quite open to opposition MPs and NCMPs to do the same.

“What is of note, however, is that the absence of such research facilities has not, in any way, deterred the PSP from asserting its ability to advance policy positions,” she countered.

Citing quotes from the PSP’s 2020 manifesto, she highlighted how the party had claimed that it offered a “better alternative to the current problems” Singapore was facing.

“Today though, Mr Leong espouses the view that the opposition lacks access to the resources of our excellent civil service," said Ms Indranee.

"'Handicapped by these lack of resources, alternative policies created by the opposition will not have the same breadth and depth of the government's' - that was his statement earlier.

“There is a marked contrast between the statements in PSP’s manifesto and Mr Leong’s statements in Parliament today," she added.

While the civil service works with the elected government of the day, it is ultimately the ministers who decide on the government's agenda and set the major direction of policies being implemented, Ms Indranee said.