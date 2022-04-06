Less-polluting harbour craft to have Singapore port dues waived for five years: Iswaran

SINGAPORE: Singapore will waive port dues for new low- and zero-carbon-fuelled harbour craft for five years from the date of their registration as part of the country's efforts to push for a more sustainable maritime sector.

In addition, concessions on port dues - currently available to vessels powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) - will be extended to include vessels using low-carbon and zero-carbon fuels, announced Minister for Transport S Iswaran on Wednesday (Apr 6).

Concessions will also be extended to vessels that exceed the International Maritime Organization's (IMO) energy efficiency design index (EEDI) Phase 3 requirements by 10 per cent or more, he added.

Speaking at the second IMO-Singapore Future of Shipping Conference, the Transport Minister said that the Singapore Registry of Ships is "committed to reducing emissions".

Mr Iswaran noted that the registry's green notation was introduced last year to recognise Singapore-registered ships that exceed the IMO’s EEDI Phase 3 requirements by 10 per cent or more, as well as ships that adopt engines that use low- or zero-carbon fuels.

The Green Ship Programme - which provides incentives to vessels which reduce their emissions - will be aligned with these requirements to offer such ships rebates on their registration fee and annual tonnage tax.