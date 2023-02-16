Less wet weather expected in second half of February: Met Service

SINGAPORE: The second half of February is expected to be drier than the first half of the month, the Meteorological Service Singapore (Met Service) said on Thursday (Feb 16).

During the second half of February, the daily temperature is expected to range between 24 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius on most days. Temperatures may reach around 34 degrees Celsius on days with little or no rain.

A dry air mass may bring "relatively fair and occasionally windy conditions" on a few days, said the Met Service.

"Localised short-duration thundery showers, due to convergence of prevailing winds with the sea breeze, can still be expected in the afternoon over parts of the island on some days."

Near average rainfall is predicted for the second half of February, and the total rainfall for the month forecast to be above average over most parts of the island.

The currently prevailing north-east monsoon conditions are forecast to continue into the second fortnight of the month, with low-level winds blowing mostly from the northeast or northwest.