Less wet weather expected in second half of February: Met Service

SINGAPORE: The second half of February is expected to be drier than the first half of the month, the Meteorological Service Singapore (Met Service) said on Thursday (Feb 16).
During the second half of February, the daily temperature is expected to range between 24 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius on most days. Temperatures may reach around 34 degrees Celsius on days with little or no rain.
A dry air mass may bring "relatively fair and occasionally windy conditions" on a few days, said the Met Service.
"Localised short-duration thundery showers, due to convergence of prevailing winds with the sea breeze, can still be expected in the afternoon over parts of the island on some days."
Near average rainfall is predicted for the second half of February, and the total rainfall for the month forecast to be above average over most parts of the island.
The currently prevailing north-east monsoon conditions are forecast to continue into the second fortnight of the month, with low-level winds blowing mostly from the northeast or northwest.
FIRST HALF OF FEBRUARY
In the opening weeks of the month, Singapore received "well above average rainfall" across the island, said the Met Service.
The highest rainfall anomaly of 308 per cent above average was recorded at Sentosa, while the anomaly was lowest - at 51 cent above average - around the Mandai area.
Thundery showers fell over parts of the island in the afternoon and evening on most days.
On the afternoon of Feb 12, large-scale convergence of winds over Singapore and the surrounding region led to the development of moderate to heavy thundery showers over many areas of the island. The showers were particularly intense over the northern and western parts of Singapore.
The daily total rainfall of 108.1mm, recorded at Woodlands, was the highest recorded in the first half of the month.
The Met Service noted that February has been "relatively cool" so far, with the only day where the daily maximum temperature exceeded exceeded 34 degrees Celsius being Feb 10, where a temperature of 34.2 degrees Celsius was recorded at Ang Mo Kio.
The daily minimum temperature hovered around 23 degrees Celsius on most days, with the lowest minimum temperature of 21.3 degrees Celsius recorded at Jurong on Feb 15.