A-Level results: 93.5% score at least 3 H2 passes

SINGAPORE: About 93.5 per cent of candidates scored at least three Higher 2 (H2) passes in last year’s GCE A-Level examination, according to results released on Tuesday (Feb 22).

A total of 11,070 candidates sat for the GCE A-Level examination last year, the Ministry of Education (MOE) and Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) said in a news release.

Of these, 10,353 students, or 93.5 per cent, got at least three H2 passes, with a pass in General Paper or Knowledge and Inquiry.

“This is comparable to the performance of candidates for the GCE A-Level Examination in previous years, notwithstanding COVID-19,” said MOE and SEAB.

Due to the COVID-19 situation, arrangements were made for students to receive their results in their respective classrooms.

“Only school candidates collecting their results were allowed entry into the school premises, with safe management measures in place,” said MOE and SEAB.

Private candidates will be notified of their individual results by post as per previous years.

All candidates can also access their results online via SEAB’s Candidates Portal.

Students interested in admissions or scholarships to autonomous universities (AUs) should submit their applications online, MOE and SEAB said. There is no need to submit a hard copy of their A-Level certificates.

More information on the AUs’ admissions processes can be found on their respective websites. Applicants can also approach the AUs directly for further clarifications.

Eligible A-Level graduates who are looking to further their studies at polytechnics can benefit from module exemptions in about 120 courses.

This will reduce the time taken for them to obtain a polytechnic diploma by up to one year, said the authorities.

Interested students can apply to the polytechnics directly from Feb 22 to Mar 7 for matriculation in April this year.

More details can be found on the respective polytechnics’ websites.

Students can also approach their teachers or the Education and Career Guidance (ECG) counsellors supporting their schools for guidance on their education options.

They may also refer to the interactive MySkillsFuture portal to find out more about the education choices, career pathways and courses that are suited to their strengths, interests, and abilities.