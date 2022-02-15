A-Level results to be released on Feb 22

SINGAPORE: The results of the 2021 GCE A-Level examinations will be released at 2pm on Feb 22, with students collecting their results in their classrooms.

With COVID-19 safe management measures in place, only candidates collecting their results will be allowed into school premises, the Ministry of Education (MOE) and Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) said in a joint press release on Tuesday (Feb 15).

Students issued COVID-19 health risk warnings will be allowed to collect their results in person if they test negative on an antigen rapid test taken on the day of the results release before going to school.

Those who are unwell or are required to self-isolate due to a positive COVID-19 test result should not go to school, said MOE and SEAB.

They can check their results on SEAB's online candidates portal from 2.45pm on Feb 22 instead. The portal will remain accessible until Mar 8.

Students can use their Singpass account to access the portal, while international students will receive a system-generated username via email from Feb 17.

Candidates can also appoint a proxy to collect the results on their behalf. Proxies will be required to produce the relevant documents for the school's verification.

Students can contact their schools for assistance if they are unable to appoint a proxy, or if they have not received their system-generated username for the online portal, MOE and SEAB added.