library@esplanade to close on Jun 30, collections and programmes to move to National Library Building

SINGAPORE: The library@esplanade will close on Jun 30, with the current premises to be converted into arts and commercial spaces.

The collections and programmes from the library will be moved to the National Library Building on Victoria Street, the National Library Board (NLB) said on Tuesday (May 2).

Programmes such as recitals, movie screenings, jazz appreciation workshops and showcases of original works will be available at the new location as early as August. Other popular offerings, including the music studio, movies, music scores and books, will be made available in the National Library Building from the second half of 2024.

Officially opened in 2002, the library@esplanade was Singapore's first public library dedicated to the performing arts.

“The move will enable NLB to centralise the performing arts collections, services and programmes, alongside other existing arts resources at the National Library,” NLB said in a statement.

“The centralised services will be in close proximity to the academic and arts institutions, as well as the community and arts practitioners in the vicinity.”

These institutions include the School of the Arts Singapore, LASALLE College of the Arts and Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts, as well as the community and art practitioners within the arts belt of Waterloo Street, Stamford Arts Centre and Aliwal Arts Centre.

"They will soon enjoy greater access and convenience to this treasure trove of arts resources and facilities," NLB said.