Public entertainment, liquor licences of 8 nightlife and F&B establishments revoked

"These breaches included provision of hostessing services, failure to ensure that group sizes did not exceed the prevailing cap on social gatherings, and the provision of dice games and cards within the permitted premises," said the police in the media release.

All the establishments have been ordered to close for periods ranging from 10 to 30 days. They may also be liable for prosecution as well as composition notices for the breaches, the police added.

"Given the repeated and egregious nature of these breaches, the police have taken action to revoke their public entertainment and liquor licences under the Public Entertainments Act and the Liquor Control (Supply and Consumption) Act 2015 respectively," said the police.

Those found guilty of not complying with COVID-19 safe management measures can be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$10,000, or both.

Government agencies and the police will continue to carry out regular enforcement checks on nightlife and F&B establishments to ensure compliance with COVID-19 measures, said the police.

"Members of the public and businesses are advised to take the prevailing safe management measures seriously," added the police.

"The police have zero tolerance for irresponsible behaviour relating to the flouting of these measures and offenders will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law."