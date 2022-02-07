Life-saving certifications, volunteer opportunities among updates to Total Defence programme

SINGAPORE: Secondary school students now have more opportunities to learn life-saving skills and volunteer in the community after updates to the Total Defence Badge Programme were announced on Monday (Feb 7).

This refreshed curriculum provides more opportunities for uniformed group cadets to put Total Defence into action in the community, said the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF).

The ministry added that the updated curriculum has a greater emphasis on self-directed learning, practical emergency preparedness skills and active citizenry through volunteering.

The Total Defence Gold Badge, which is the highest level of attainment in the programme, will now put emphasis on Total Defence application.

Uniform group cadets will need to contribute to the community by joining a volunteer scheme or complete a Values in Action project for those around them.

The Total Defence Badge Programme, in partnership with Temasek Foundation, will also incorporate certifications in life-saving to equip cadets with emergency preparedness skills.

To attain the Gold Badge, uniform group cadets will need to obtain a cardiopulmonary resuscitation and automated external defibrillator (CPR+AED) certification.

A pilot of the optional Psychological First Aid (PFA) certification will also be offered to cadets who are keen to be certified after they have completed the CPR+AED module.

Both certifications have been introduced by Nexus, which is responsible for Total Defence and National Education, in partnership with Temasek Foundation.

The ministry added that the refreshed curriculum also aims to deepen cadets’ appreciation and advocacy for Total Defence.

In addition to a new self-directed learning module for the Bronze Badge, cadets will also submit a storyboard for the N.E.mation! Total Defence animation competition as part of the Silver Badge.

"This provides opportunities for cadets to reflect on how they can put Total Defence into action in everyday life, encouraging cadets to become advocates for Total Defence," said MINDEF.