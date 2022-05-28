Worker dies after lorry crane topples at Defu Avenue 2

SINGAPORE: A 49-year-old worker died on Friday (May 27) after being pinned under a large metal cylindrical pipe when a lorry crane toppled on its side.

In response to CNA's queries, a Ministry of Manpower (MOM) spokesperson said on Sunday that it was alerted to the incident at 18 Defu Avenue 2 at about 1.55pm.

"A lorry crane toppled on its side while it was lifting and unloading large metal cylindrical pipes known as propeller shafts," said the spokesperson.

"This caused one of the shafts which was on the lorry crane to roll off. It struck a 49-year-old local worker who was coordinating the lifting operation, and pinned his leg to the ground."

Although the worker was freed by Singapore Civil Defence Force rescuers and taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, he succumbed to his injuries on the same day.

The man was an employee of Good Year Contractor, and the occupier of the site was Lik Kng Contractor.

MOM said it is investigating the accident and has instructed Good Year Contractor to stop all its lifting operations.

This marks the 25th workplace fatality in 2022.