Singapore's lighthouses face an uncertain future as coastal developments close in

SINGAPORE: Every time Mr Ithnin Atan climbs to the lantern room of Sultan Shoal Lighthouse, he checks the same things: the lenses, the batteries, the glass panes that look out over the Singapore Strait.

It is a routine he has repeated for years. But the lighthouse he tends may not stand where it does for much longer.

When completed, Tuas Port is set to block Sultan Shoal Lighthouse from the sea. On Singapore's eastern edge, the Long Island development would push the coastline away from Bedok Lighthouse, leaving it no longer at the water's edge.

Besides Sultan Shoal and Bedok, Singapore has three other lighthouses: Pulau Pisang off the southwestern tip of the Johor peninsula, Horsburgh Lighthouse on Pedra Branca and Raffles Lighthouse on Pulau Satumu, Singapore's southernmost island.