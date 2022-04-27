Photo of lighting striking HDB block in Queenstown: How does it happen and are residents at risk?

SINGAPORE: An electrifying photo of lightning seemingly striking the side of an HDB block in Strathmore Avenue surfaced over the weekend, quickly going viral on social media.

It sparked questions about how a lightning bolt could hit at an angle at the upper part of a building, with some people expressing concern about the safety of the occupants and the block in the Queenstown area.

The photographer who captured the shot, Mak Wei Seng, told CNA that it was taken at 2.55pm on Saturday (Apr 23) from The Metropolitan Condominium at Alexandra View.

It was a stormy afternoon and amid the lightning strikes, Mr Mak readied his camera by his window.

"When I heard the first thunder, I quickly set up my camera and was lucky to get the shot," he said.

Mr Mak, who has been taking photos of lightning for about a year, said he captured the shot within 10 to 15 minutes from the time he set up his camera.

"A lot is about luck for lightning shots - basically your camera needs to point in the right direction; the rest is about having the right camera settings," he added.

"(I) was lucky ... Sometimes it could be hours and you get nothing. Sometimes your camera points west, but the actions happen in the south-west."