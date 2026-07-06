Man who died in Pasir Ris lightning strike was a seasoned sea sports instructor
Mr Mikhail Benyamin was among a group of eight people who had been kayaking and paddleboarding in waters off Pasir Ris Beach.
SINGAPORE: The 24-year-old man who died after being struck by lightning while kayaking off Pasir Ris Beach on Sunday (Jul 5) was a seasoned sea sports instructor known as a mentor to colleagues, according to those who knew him.
Mr Mikhail Benyamin was among a group of eight people kayaking and paddleboarding in waters off Pasir Ris Beach when the incident occurred on Sunday afternoon.
Police said they received a call for help at about 4.50pm from 131 Pasir Ris Road, just off the beach. Two people were taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital, while the other six were taken to Sengkang General Hospital.
Mr Mikhail was unconscious and later died, the police said. Investigations are ongoing.
When CNA visited Kokomo Beach Club on Monday – where Mr Mikhail had taken the kayaks from – five kayaks and several paddles remained cordoned off with police tape, a day after the incident.
A LEISURE OUTING
Outdoor Adventures chief operating officer Berwin Tan, speaking to reporters on Monday, said he was not at the scene but was told by staff that Mr Mikhail had joined family and friends for a picnic at Pasir Ris Beach before the group took kayaks out for a leisure paddle.
Kokomo Beach Club is the sister company of Outdoor Adventures.
"This was purely a leisure outing," said Mr Tan, adding that Mr Mikhail was not conducting a programme or working at the time.
The group had been paddling within the designated area and were returning to shore when the lightning struck, Mr Tan said.
Mr Mikhail worked with Outdoor Adventures and Kokomo Beach Club as a freelance instructor, and the company allows its instructors, including freelancers, to use its equipment outside of work.
Customers are given a safety briefing before renting kayaks, including instructions to return immediately if a lightning alert is issued, Mr Tan said.
"If there's any Category 1 weather warning ... we won't let them go out," he said.
For those already on the water when weather deteriorates, the company alerts them by sounding a siren, blowing whistles or calling instructors directly. Customers' experience levels are also assessed before they are allowed onto the water, with beginners restricted to designated areas.
In this case, Mr Mikhail had conducted the safety briefing himself. "It was an informal setting, so I heard that he was the one actually conducting the safety briefing for them as well. He's very aware and has a lot of experience," Mr Tan said.
Staff and witnesses told him the skies had been clear before the incident and no lightning warning siren had been activated, Mr Tan said, adding that rain arrived only after the strike, with nearby fishermen rushing to help.
Ms Zenifer Taan, who was at Pasir Ris Beach that afternoon, told CNA the sky suddenly darkened between 3pm and 4pm before heavy rain and lightning followed.
She said people were still out on the water as the weather deteriorated and she did not recall hearing any warning sirens.
"A BIG BROTHER TO MANY"
Mr Tan described Mr Mikhail as a dependable mentor who was deeply respected within Singapore's sea sports community.
"Mikhail has always been a beacon of light to a lot of the instructors. You can see that many people are very affected by what happened," he said. "He's always been like the big brother to many people and was a very reliable instructor."
The other seven members of the group were shaken up but okay, Mr Tan said he had been told.
Kokomo Beach Club has suspended operations for two weeks out of respect for Mr Mikhail and his family.
Mr Tan said the company would step up instructor training, particularly on weather awareness and navigating changing conditions at sea.
Mr Tan also extended the company's condolences to Mr Mikhail's family.
"It is with a really heavy heart for a lot of us because Mikhail was a very nice person. We send our deepest condolences to his family, and whatever help we can provide, we will definitely extend it to them."