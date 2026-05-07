Worker killed in lightning strike at fish farm off Lim Chu Kang

SINGAPORE: A man was killed after being struck by lightning while working at a fish farm in waters off the coast of Lim Chu Kang on Tuesday (May 5).

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Thursday night, in response to a CNA query, that the workplace incident occurred at about 4pm.

The 30-year-old worker was taken to Woodlands Hospital by the Singapore Civil Defence Force in an unconscious condition, where he died.

Police said they received a call for assistance at 691 Lim Chu Kang Road, adding that based on preliminary investigations, foul play is not suspected.

MOM named F20W as the employer of the site where the man had been working.

MOM said that as a general safety measure, workers should immediately seek shelter when alerted to potential thundery showers.

They should wait at least 30 minutes after the last sound of thunder before resuming outdoor activities.

According to the Meteorological Service Singapore, the country experiences an average of about 176 lightning days per year.

Both the ministry and police are investigating the incident.