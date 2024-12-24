71-year-old man charged with attacking 2 people with knife in Lavender

SINGAPORE: A 71-year-old man was charged on Tuesday (Dec 24) with attacking two people in Lavender using a knife.

Lim Tee Tee was given two charges of voluntarily causing hurt with a 50cm knife at Block 805, King George's Avenue.

This allegedly happened at the block's eighth-floor corridor at about 11.30am on Sunday.

The victims named in the charges were Mr Chua Kin Tong and Mr Hussin Mohamed.

The police earlier said that a 69-year-old man was injured in the incident and taken unconscious to the hospital, where he subsequently died.

Preliminary investigations found that Lim and the 69-year-old man got into a dispute and allegedly fought with each other.

Charge sheets did not state which victim died, and the death was not mentioned in open court.

Lim appeared via video link from remand. He appeared to have a wound above his left eye, which was covered in dressing.

A police prosecutor applied for Lim to be held in remand for one week, with permission to be taken out for investigations.

Lim was required to be in custody to visit the scene of the alleged crime and for reenactment, the prosecutor said.

Speaking in Mandarin, Lim asked the court if his brother could be informed of the case. He was told the investigation officer would inform his family.

Lim will return to court on Dec 31.

Voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon carries a jail term of up to seven years, which may come with a fine, caning or any combination of these punishments.

If found guilty, Lim cannot be caned as he is above 50.