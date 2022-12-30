Lim Tuang Liang appointed as first Government Chief Sustainability Officer from Jan 1
SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) announced on Friday (Dec 30) that the position of Government Chief Sustainability Officer (GCSO) will be established to drive the Government's sustainability efforts.
"It charts ambitious and concrete targets over the next 10 years, strengthening Singapore’s commitments under the UN’s 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda and the Paris Agreement, and positioning us to achieve our net zero emissions aspirations," said the ministry.
Mr Lim Tuang Liang will be appointed as the first GCSO from Jan 1, 2023, in addition to being appointed as MSE's Deputy Secretary (Special Studies).
He will step down from his current position as Chief Science and Technology Officer (CSTO) at MSE when his replacement is appointed, the ministry added.
As the new GCSO, Mr Lim will drive sustainability efforts, such as the Singapore Green Plan 2030, "to realise a sustainable, resource-efficient and climate-resilient Singapore", MSE said.
The plan, unveiled in February 2021, is a “whole-of-nation movement” to advance the national agenda on sustainable development.
It maps targets over the next 10 years to strengthen Singapore's commitments under the United Nations's 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda and the Paris Agreement.
The plan also positions Singapore to achieve its net-zero emissions goals, said MSE.
Mr Lim will oversee MSE's Public Sector Sustainability Office (PSSO) and Sustainability Partnerships Office (SPO), where he will work with public sector agencies to develop and coordinate strategies for GreenGov.SG.
He will also spearhead the Government’s partnership stakeholders, including businesses, civil society partners and individuals to to advance the national sustainability agenda.