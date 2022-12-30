Lim Tuang Liang appointed as first Government Chief Sustainability Officer from Jan 1

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) announced on Friday (Dec 30) that the position of Government Chief Sustainability Officer (GCSO) will be established to drive the Government's sustainability efforts.

"It charts ambitious and concrete targets over the next 10 years, strengthening Singapore’s commitments under the UN’s 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda and the Paris Agreement, and positioning us to achieve our net zero emissions aspirations," said the ministry.

Mr Lim Tuang Liang will be appointed as the first GCSO from Jan 1, 2023, in addition to being appointed as MSE's Deputy Secretary (Special Studies).

He will step down from his current position as Chief Science and Technology Officer (CSTO) at MSE when his replacement is appointed, the ministry added.

As the new GCSO, Mr Lim will drive sustainability efforts, such as the Singapore Green Plan 2030, "to realise a sustainable, resource-efficient and climate-resilient Singapore", MSE said.