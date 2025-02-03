Singapore's oldest artist Lim Tze Peng dies aged 103
SINGAPORE: Singapore's oldest artist Lim Tze Peng has died aged 103.
The recipient of the Cultural Medallion in 2003, Mr Lim started painting in the 1950s when he was a teacher.
According to the National Library Board's (NLB) Infopedia, his paintings are often deeply rooted in tradition but "exude a contemporary feel at the same time".
Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Monday night (Feb 3) paid tribute to Mr Lim, calling him one of Singapore's "most significant artists".
"Renowned for his ink paintings of old Singapore, he captured the spirit of a rapidly evolving nation through his art," Mr Wong said in a Facebook post, adding that Mr Lim's contributions to Singapore's cultural landscape are "immeasurable".
"He painted daily – even in his later years – attributing his longevity to this unwavering passion for creativity.
"My heartfelt condolences go out to his family and loved ones during this time of loss. May they find comfort in knowing that his legacy will live on, continuing to inspire generations through the beauty and soul of his work."
In a Facebook post on Monday night, President Tharman Shanmugaratnam thanked Mr Lim for his “remarkable contribution to Singapore art and national identity”.
“Lim Tze Peng also showed us how life itself can be painted. Growing up poor in a kampong in Pasir Ris, he extracted oil from more than 100 coconuts every day to sell,” he said.
The ongoing exhibition of Mr Lim’s work at the National Gallery cover the breadth of his work over eight decades.
“From his evocative ink paintings of Singapore's changing scenes, to his calligraphy, and to his abstract art. Lim Tze Peng was convinced that the arts will raise the quality of life, and people’s spirits. We should honour that conviction,” said the president.
Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat called Mr Lim an “iconic figure” in Singapore’s art scene.
“Even in his centennial years, Mr Lim remained an active and innovative artist, with an unwavering dedication to his craft,” said Mr Heng in a Facebook post.
When he met Mr Lim in October last year, the artist shared that he began each morning practising Chinese calligraphy.
“My deepest condolences to Mr Lim’s family. His legacy will continue to inspire generations to come,” said the deputy prime minister.
Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong described Mr Lim as a “massive titan in Singapore’s art scene”.
He created breathtaking art while building deep, meaningful connections within the art community, said Mr Tong.
“Beyond his accolades – including the National Day Award Meritorious Service Medal in 2016 – what I admired most about Mr Lim was his natural humility and profound dedication to mentoring young artists,” said Mr Tong.
“He never hesitated to share his wisdom, guiding many on their creative journeys.”
The Ode to Art Gallery said Mr Lim was a national treasure whose artistry and vision have left a lasting mark on Singapore's cultural landscape.
"Mr Lim was more than an artist – he was a storyteller, a guardian of our heritage, and a visionary who captured the essence of our changing city with every brushstroke," it wrote in a Facebook post.
A LEGACY IN ART
Mr Lim was born in 1921 in Pasir Ris. The eldest of seven children, his parents were farmers.
He studied at Guangyang Primary School and Chung Cheng High School, during which he came under the tutelage of art teachers such as Lu Heng, Gao Peize, Wong Jai Ling and Yeh Chi Wei.
In 1949, he became a teacher at Xin Min School, before going on to become its principal in 1951 – a position he held until 1981.
Since his first solo exhibition in 1970, Mr Lim's works have travelled widely - both in Singapore and abroad.
According to NLB's Infopedia, he is recognised for his "colour calligraphy", which are calligraphic expressions that involve the use of colour pigments – a practice uncommon in traditional Chinese calligraphy.
Mr Lim took part in artist field trips around Southeast Asia - his Bali series was painted mostly in the 1970s and 1980s.
In the early 1980s, he became well known for his Chinese ink paintings of Chinatown and the Singapore River as they underwent urban redevelopment.
He held his second solo exhibition at the National Museum in 1991, before several showcases from 1995 to 2016 across Singapore.
In 2009, he became the first Singaporean to have a solo exhibition at the National Art Museum of China.
Besides China, his works have also been exhibited in Moscow, Tokyo, Paris, New York, Brunei, Amsterdam, and Seoul.