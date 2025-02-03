Singapore's oldest artist Lim Tze Peng dies aged 103

SINGAPORE: Singapore's oldest artist Lim Tze Peng has died aged 103.

The recipient of the Cultural Medallion in 2003, Mr Lim started painting in the 1950s when he was a teacher.

According to the National Library Board's (NLB) Infopedia, his paintings are often deeply rooted in tradition but "exude a contemporary feel at the same time".

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Monday night (Feb 3) paid tribute to Mr Lim, calling him one of Singapore's "most significant artists".

"Renowned for his ink paintings of old Singapore, he captured the spirit of a rapidly evolving nation through his art," Mr Wong said in a Facebook post, adding that Mr Lim's contributions to Singapore's cultural landscape are "immeasurable".

"He painted daily – even in his later years – attributing his longevity to this unwavering passion for creativity.

"My heartfelt condolences go out to his family and loved ones during this time of loss. May they find comfort in knowing that his legacy will live on, continuing to inspire generations through the beauty and soul of his work."